Court documents reveals new details on murder of 62-year-old Kalamazoo man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — FOX 17 has obtained court documents that provide more information into the murder of 62-year-old Kalamazoo man Heriberto Contreras.

According to the document, a State of Michigan PSO responded to a report of a homicide in Kalamazoo on Sunday. Contreras was found under three blankets. He was cold and stiff, and had a stab wound to his chest. It was determined that he died at about 10:43 a.m.

The person who reported the body said that he found Contrearas by the railroad tracks. He also said that he was with a woman, Contreras, and Jason Blough the evening of the homicide.

The woman was later located and interviewed by detectives. She said that Blough told her that he hit Contreras with a knife, and that he was not responding. She then told Blough to cover Contreras up with the blankets. Blough then left the scene without calling for medical attention.

The woman also said that after the incident, Blough told her that he was going to kill himself if Contreras died. After an active telephone number was identified for Blough, an emergency GPS ping was conducted.

Blough was later located alone in an empty semi-truck trailer on the property beside 850 E Crosstown Parkway. He admitted to trespassing on the property, and was detained to KDPS CID for an interview.

During the interview, Blough said that he was in a fight and punched Contrears once in the face. He said that after the punch, Contreras fell to the ground and was unresponsive. Initially, Blough said that he did not have a knife with him. However, he later said that he could not remember if he was holding a knife when he struck Contreras. He later admitted that it was possible that he had an open knife in his hand when he struck Contreras. At the end of the interview, he said that he believed he had stabbed Contreras, and that his actions caused his death.

Blough also said that he possessed a black knife with a skull on it, and that it was in his tent. Officers later found the knife, which had a red substance on the blade. A test by the KDPS crime lab found that the substance was blood.

