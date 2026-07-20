Court Docs: Suspect tried to fire at Kalamazoo County deputy's head before stealing patrol car

A Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputy is recovering after being shot during a confrontation that began with a reported car break-in, and the suspect tried to shoot the deputy in the head before stealing his patrol car and leading officers on a high-speed chase through three counties, according to court documents.

Court records say Deputy Kaleb Mortimer responded Friday morning to Richland Auto on East AB Avenue after the owner reported someone trying to break into vehicles.

When Mortimer located the suspect, identified as Jaylen Lipsey, a struggle broke out as Mortimer attempted to handcuff him, according to court documents.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Lipsey grabbed the deputy's handgun and the gun fired, striking Mortimer in the thigh.

Investigators say Lipsey then pointed the gun at the deputy's head and pulled the trigger, but the gun malfunctioned before another shot could be fired.

Lipsey then threw the deputy's gun aside, stole the patrol cruiser and led officers on a chase through Kalamazoo, Barry and Allegan counties, according to court records. The chase reached speeds of up to 125 miles per hour, with Lipsey allegedly running multiple red lights and stop signs, the court documents said.

The pursuit ended back in Kalamazoo after Lipsey intentionally rammed another deputy's patrol vehicle before officers took him into custody, court documents said.

Lipsey, 31, is now charged with multiple felonies, including assault with intent to murder and carjacking. Court records also show he has prior felony drug convictions.

The sheriff's office says Mortimer remains in stable condition as he continues to recover. Lipsey remains in custody and is expected back in court as the case moves forward.

