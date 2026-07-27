RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Brittany Groat is charged with one count of open murder in connection to the death of Robert Larsen. She was denied bond during her arraignment.

Michigan State Police say they responded to a scene near the 8000 block of Sturtevant Avenue in Richland Township on the evening of Friday, July 24.

Watch: COURT DOCS: Richland Township man stabbed by woman he was 'in a dating relationship' with

COURT DOCS: Richland Township man stabbed by woman he was 'in a dating relationship' with

Court records say that the scene on Sturtevant had a lot of blood throughout the home, including bloody footprints. Groat, according to court documents, was covered in bloody clothing when she was taken into custody.

Court records about the incident obtained by FOX 17 say that Brittany Groat was in a dating relationship with Larsen. The records go on to say she made a phone call after the incident saying, "I think I killed him, I think I killed him."

When taken into custody, after being read her rights, Groat told authorities she denied doing anything to Larsen, and that she didn't know where the blood on her clothing came from, according to court records.

Records say that Larsen was stabbed more than 6 times.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube