COURT DOCS: Kzoo Co. man claims to be shooting witness, arrested for homicide

OSTHEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man has been charged with open murder after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend on October 4 at an apartment complex in Oshtemo Township.

Jayvon Bulock was arraigned Tuesday on charges of open murder and a weapons violation in connection with the death of his girlfriend at Mount Royal Townhomes.

According to court documents I requested, investigators say Bulock initially tried to blame the woman's death on another person and told deputies he was just a witness to the shooting.

However, the probable cause documents reveal several inconsistencies in Bulock's account. Deputies checked Ring camera footage at the apartment complex and did not see the man Bulock accused of the shooting. Investigators also noted that Bulock provided conflicting stories about what happened.

Court paperwork shows that a neighbor told investigators they could often hear Bulock and the woman fighting. Family members of the victim also told authorities that she called them just before she died.

The timing of this case is particularly significant, as October is domestic violence awareness month.

"October is domestic violence awareness month. And here we are, talking about not just domestic violence— but, a case where a woman lost her life," said Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting.

Getting emphasized the importance of giving these types of cases special attention.

"We want to make sure that there's accountability and consequence. We want to do our best to represent the victims and their loved ones, who have experienced such a tragic and traumatic loss in these kinds of cases," Getting said.

The prosecutor encouraged people to seek help if they or someone they know needs it, noting that prosecution doesn't always result in jail time but can provide resources and support.

"Calling the police, and having a case prosecuted, doesn't always mean someone is going to end up in jail or end up in prison. But it can mean we're able to provide help not only the victim, to provide resources, to change, modify the perpetrators behavior. Through probation, education, through counseling," Getting said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence, Michigan's Domestic Violence hotline can be texted or called at 1-866-VOICEDV

