Court docs: Father charged with 5 counts of child abuse toward Kzoo 2-month-old

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect has been charged after a 2-month-old was hospitalized in Kalamazoo with severe injuries last week.

Court records obtained by FOX 17 say Paul Preston was arraigned May 25 on five counts of first-degree child abuse for a series of incidents that began April 1.

We’re told Child Protective Services alerted investigators at the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) of an infant in the hospital with severe injuries sustained from suspected child abuse.

The child reportedly had numerous injuries to the skull with evidence of tearing in the brain tissue. The doctor who filed the report also described neck injuries, broken ribs, a broken arm and a broken shinbone, court documents explain.

Preston, who the courts say is the infant’s father, allegedly claimed all injuries were accidental.

The doctor says injuries show varying stages in the healing process, suggesting the child was injured at different times, according to court documents.

Preston reportedly admitted to hitting the child in the head on four occasions, squeezing his head, throwing him on a bed, squeezing his sides and hitting his head against a doorframe on “accident.” Preston also admitted to behaving violently toward the child beginning when the latter was 3 weeks old, documents say.

Preston is scheduled to appear for a probable cause hearing June 6.

