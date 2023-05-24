Investigation underway after 2-month-old hospitalized with severe injuries

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An investigation is underway after Child Protective Services alerted public safety officials to a 2-month-old child who was taken to a Kalamazoo hospital with severe injuries Tuesday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says witnesses were interviewed, leading investigators to carry out a search warrant near Garland Avenue and Garland Circle.

We’re told authorities located evidence and took a person of interest into custody.

The baby's injuries may be life threatening, according to KDPS.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with detectives by calling 269-337-8139. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube