Course details announced for main event day of the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Course details for the Zeigler Half Marathon, 10k Run and 5k Run and Walk have been announced for the 2022 Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon.

The main event day is on Sunday, April 24.

The marathon’s main race event, the Zeigler Half Marathon, will start and finish at the Stryker Finish Festival on Water St and Edwards Street.

Event organizers say Kalamazoo College and Western Michigan University are located near mile 2 of the route, with the Zeigler Zone near mile 6, the Bacon Station near mile 10, the Living Strong on Long Road Mile by the 11th, and finally heading towards Burdick and the Kalamazoo Mall for the finish line at Stryker Finish Festival.

Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon

Formerly known as the Kalamazoo Marathon and Borgess Run for the Health of It, the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon is returning after a 2-year in-person hiatus due to COVID-19. The event went virtual in 2020 and was canceled in 2021.

The three-day event kicks off on Friday, April 22 with a free Kid’s 1k Fun Run and Expo at Mayors Riverfront.

Schedule of Events:

Thursday, April 21, TBD - Kid's Fun Packet Pick-up at Gazelle Sports

Friday, April 22, 6 p.m. - Kid's 1k Fun Run & Kid's Expo at Mayors Riverfront Park

Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Race Packet Pickup & Main Sponsor Race Expo in Downtown Kalamazoo

Sunday, April 24 - Zeigler Kalamazoo Half Marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Stryker Finish Festival. Event day will also feature 10k, 5k Run & 5k Walk