Convict arrested following KDPS discovery of 1,430.96 grams of fentanyl

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One woman was arrested in Kalamazoo County for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Authorities later discovered $1,430.96 grams of fentanyl in her residence.

Candi Taylor, 38, was arrested on March 2, 2022, for the previously mentioned charge. Taylor was also arrested in March 2006 for weapons carrying concealed, November 2006 for unarmed robbery, and November 2015 for police officer – fleeing 3rd degree & assaulting/resisting/obstructing.

The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) in tandem with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Crime Reduction Team (CRT) has been investigating Taylor in addition to her involvement in the distribution of fentanyl.

KVET reports the following controlled buys via using a confidential source (CS):

a. February 9, 2022 – KVET CS successfully purchased .51 grams of fentanyl for $60.00 from Taylor in Kalamazoo, MI.

b. February 28, 2022 - KVET CS successfully purchased .5 grams of fentanyl for $60.00 from Taylor in Kalamazoo, MI.

A search warrant was conducted by KVET and CRT investigators at Taylor's home and her 2008 Chevrolet Impala on March 2, 2022.

During the investigation of Taylor's car investigators found one Digiweigh digital scale between the center console and front passenger seat, Packaging material in the form of torn pieces of newspaper.

The search of Taylor's home revealed one hydraulic press, one digital kitchen scale, a foil with a powder substance that tested positive for .42 grams of fentanyl by the KDPS Crime Lab, and $4,400.

Authorities also search the home of Taylor’s father, 86, leading to the discovery of two older shotguns, 2 older rifles, and a locked toolbox filled with a box of sandwich bags, several grocery bags filled with 7 clear baggies containing a total of 1,430.96 grams of fentanyl.

Prior to both searches, Taylor was stopped by authorities in what authorities believed to be a hand-to-hand transaction at a mechanic shop before she drove to her home where she was arrested and found to be in possession of fentanyl by investigators.

Taylor had 118.24 grams of fentanyl, three cell phones, and $580 on her person when she was arrested on March 2, 2022.

Taylor faces possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, seized from a vehicle, and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, seized from a residence.

Taylor’s Jury Trial beings in Lansing on May 24, 2022.

