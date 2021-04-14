Controlled burn happening in Portage today

PORTAGE, Mich. — The City of Portage announced today that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) will conduct a controlled burn in the Gourdneck State Game Area.

This is an area owned and maintained by the MDNR.

The area where the burn will be occurring is in the picture above.

Residents in the area can expect to see smoke and may notice MDNR vehicles and staff controlling the burn.

This is one of two planned burns in the Gourdneck State Game Area this spring/summer.

Questions about this activity can be answered by the MDNR at (989) 965-3333.