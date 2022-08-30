Consumers Energy provides free ice cream in Kalamazoo as crews restore power

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Consumers Energy rewarded energy customers for their patience Tuesday with some free ice cream in Kalamazoo following Monday night’s storm.

Ice cream was handed out at Shultz’s Treat Street on Oakland Drive during the afternoon.

This comes after the energy service provider restored power to more than 70,000 customers across the state in the span of a day, according to Community Affairs Manager Derek Nofz.

“There's still around 100,000 out,” adds Nofz. “We believe that we will have the majority restored by the end of the day tomorrow.”

In the meantime, Consumers Energy advises the public to keep safety at top of mind and to keep at least 25 feet away from downed power lines. Those who spot downed wires are asked to call 911.

