Constance Brown Hearing Centers to join Bronson network

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Constance Brown Hearing Centers (CBHC) will soon assimilate into the Bronson Healthcare network.

Bronson says the move will bolster access to audiology care throughout southwest Michigan after CBHC delivers its resources to the health system by year’s end.

“Our organization has evolved over the years and our staff has impacted many lives through the provision of high quality, comprehensive hearing care,” says CBHS Acting Director Kim Kragt. “However, as the healthcare and insurance industries become increasingly complex, it will be more difficult to operate independently. We know that Bronson shares our commitment to patients and the community and has the administrative resources to carry our legacy forward.”

We’re told CBHC delivers care to 3,000 patients every year.

Bronson tells us they plan to add a third CBHC location at Bronson Methodist Hospital inside the Medical Office Pavilion sometime next year.

