Connecticut man sentenced for sexually abusing Kalamazoo girl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Connecticut man has been sentenced for sexually abusing a Kalamazoo child.

Kristian Ignacio Feliz, 24, was indicted in March 2023 and extradited from Spain in November, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

We’re told Feliz was 23 when he was studying quantum physics in Barcelona in late 2022. At that time, he entered a romantic relationship with a 12-year-old Kalamazoo girl online and coerced her into sending pornographic videos, federal attorneys explain. He later visited Kalamazoo in January 2023 and filmed himself abusing her.

The DOJ says Feliz then told the victim to sell the videos over the internet and forward the proceeds to his bank accounts.

“Every child deserves to grow up safe, healthy, and free from abuse,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “In this case, a sexual predator living abroad targeted a child in Kalamazoo, traveled here to abuse her, and then left the country. Working closely with state, federal, and international partners, we made sure Feliz was hauled back to Michigan to face justice in our courts. Let today’s sentence serve as a warning that my office takes the protection of children extremely seriously.”

Feliz was sentenced to 28 years behind bars.

