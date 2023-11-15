Connecticut man extradited from Spain for sex abuse of Kzoo County child

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Connecticut man was extradited from Spain after federal attorneys say he sexually exploited a child in Kalamazoo County earlier this year.

The suspect, 24-year-old Kristian Ignacio Feliz, was indicted in March with three counts of sexual exploitation involving a minor and one count of coercion, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ).

“I am grateful to the FBI and our Spanish law enforcement partners for their persistent and successful efforts to find and arrest the defendant in Spain, and to facilitate his swift extradition to the United States to face these very serious charges,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “We are prepared to make our case as part of our ongoing efforts to protect children.”

Feliz was arrested in Barcelona in June by Spanish Civil, according to the DOJ. He is expected to appear in federal court Thursday in Grand Rapids.

The DOJ and FBI express their gratitude to the Ministry of Justice in Spain, as well as Guardia Civil and Spanish National Police.

Visit Project Safe Neighborhood’s website for more on its efforts to combat the exploitation and abuse of children.

