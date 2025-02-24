Comstock Township to consider replacing totaled fire engine

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Comstock Township officials plan to discuss the possibility of buying a new fire engine at their next board meeting.

According to the meeting’s agenda, commission members will consider a request to buy a new truck for the fire department.

Chief Matt Beauchamp told FOX 17 the truck would replace one that was hit in December on I-94 east of Sprinkle Road. We’re told a driver lost control and hit several emergency response vehicles that were responding to a separate crash.

The chief estimates a new fire engine would cost more than $1 million. The department’s insurance provider is expected to cover most of the cost.

If board members approve for a new fire engine to be purchased, the chief may be able to buy one next week. However, the fire department would have to wait until August or September before it arrives.

If Comstock Fire & Rescue is unable to receive a generic truck, Chief Beauchamp says they could either wait another month or place an order on a custom truck, which could take three to four years to fulfill.

