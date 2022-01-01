Comstock Township crash kills 1, injures 2

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo resident is dead following a crash in Comstock Township early Saturday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place just before 1 a.m. north of Michigan Avenue on Sprinkle Road.

We’re told the two vehicles involved collided head-on, killing the 27-year-old northbound driver.

Deputies say the driver in the southbound vehicle was hospitalized for minor injuries, adding the passenger was taken to Bronson Hospital for serious injuries.

Alcohol is being considered a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Those with information in connection to the crash are encouraged to get in touch with Kalamazoo County deputies.

