Comstock Elementary receives over 300 new pairs of shoes for students

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Tuesday, students at Comstock Elementary School received brand new shoes from the First Day Shoe Fund.

The non-profit organization was created in 2006, when founder Valerie Dangle noticed many students were coming to school with shoes that didn't fit properly or weren't in good condition.

With the help of donations, sponsors, and volunteers, the organization now serves 47 different schools within Kalamazoo county.

“This year I bought 7,500 pairs of shoes. So I wanted to have extras because you never know what sizes you're going to need. So although we're giving out 5000 pairs of shoes, I need spare shoes in case we have to swap them out,” said executive director Maggie Heskeith.

Heskeith said nearly 5,000 families within the county schools filled out an order form this year.

“Kid shoes are really expensive and the prices are going up above the rate of inflation. They grew by I think 12% Between March last year and this year,” she said.

Although the price for shoes is increasing, the smiles on Comstock Elementary school student’s faces were priceless.

“It’s so fun. That instant reward and gratification, how grateful they are, how meaningful it is to them, it really makes this a lot of fun,” said volunteer Jared Vanderwheel.

330 shoes were given out at the elementary school on Tuesday, but the organization has donated over 45,000 shoes since its start.

If you wish to donate to the First Day Shoe Fund, click here.

