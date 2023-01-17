Comedian Chelsea Handler to perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on April 15

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Comedian Chelsea Handler’s The Little Big Bitch Tour will be making a stop in Kalamazoo. Handler will perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Saturday, April 15 at 7:30 p.m.

A ticket presale will begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

From 2007-2014, Handler hosted the late-night comedy talk show Chelsea Lately, which aired on E!. In 2016, she starred in the Netflix documentary series Chelsea Does. From 2016-2017, Handler hosted the Netflix late-night talk show Chelsea.

Handler’s acting work includes 2012’s Fun Size, This Means War, and 2011’s Hop.

She has also written six books. Handler will star in an upcoming television adaptation of her 2019 book Life Will Be the Death of Me. She will also be an executive producer for the series.

Last year, her comedy special Chelsea Handler: Revolution premiered on Netflix.

