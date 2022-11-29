Comedian and podcaster Nikki Glaser to perform at Kalamazoo State Theatre on January 20

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Comedian and podcaster Nikki Glaser’s The Good Girl Tour will be stopping in Kalamazoo. Glaser will perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Friday, January 20 at 7 p.m.

An online only presale for tickets will begin on Thursday, December 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 2 at 10 a.m.

Glaser currently hosts The Nikki Glaser Podcast, which launched in 2021. She is also the host of HBO Max’s reality dating series FBOY Island. Her latest comedy special, Good Clean Filth, aired earlier this year on HBO.

Glaser’s previous work includes co-creating and hosting Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, which aired on Comedy Central in 2016. In 2013, she co-hosted MTV’s Nikki & Sara Live with Sara Schaefer.

Glaser’s acting appearances include NBC’s A.P. Bio, the 2016 film Punching Henry, and the 2015 film Trainwreck.

Glasser will perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Friday, January 20. Tickets will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster.

