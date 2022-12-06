Comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze to perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on April 28

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Comedian and podcaster Nate Bargatze will be performing in Kalamazoo as part of his The Be Funny Tour. Bargatze will perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

An online only presale will begin on Thursday, December 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m.

Bargatze currently hosts the podcast Nateland. His first stand-up album, Yelled at by a Clown, was released in 2014. It was followed by 2015’s Full Time Magic.

In 2017, his half-hour Netflix special was released on the streaming service as an episode of the series The Standups. It was followed by his hour-long Netflix specials The Tennessee Kid (2019) and The Greatest Average American (2021).

Bargatze has also appeared on NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and TBS’ Conan.

Bargatze will perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Friday, April 28. Tickets will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube