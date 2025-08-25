COLD CASE: Kalamazoo man arrested in Florida nearly two years after homicide

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two detectives who make up Kalamazoo Public Safety's cold case team broke a September 2023 cold case.

Daniel Ray Partee was arrested in connection to the death of Kunta Tavarius Davis.

According to a records search, the 34-year-old Partee was arrested on August 24, 2025 in Hillsborough County Florida.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it formed a cold case team this year with two detectives who were assigned specifically to help solve those unsolved homicides.

Davis’s death marked a record-high number of homicides in one calendar year in the City of Kalamazoo, back in 2023.

A felony warrant for Partee was authorized by the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office on August 7, 2025. The warrant was for charges of open murder and felony firearm.

Partee is in Orient Road Jail in Florida, according to online records, and awaiting extradition to Michigan for court proceedings.

Online court records state that Partee was working at a fast food restaurant as a cook at the time of his arrest.

