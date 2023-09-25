Kalamazoo police investigate record-high 16th homicide this year

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a homicide.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Cameron Street just before 9 p.m. Friday.

There they found 43-year-old Kunta Tavarius Davis unresponsive and lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Davis was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Kalamazoo DPS says this deadly shooting marks a grim milestone in the city’s history— It’s the 16th homicide investigated in Kalamazoo so far this year, which is a record high.

Previously, the city’s high was 15 homicides in one calendar year, which happened in 2020 and again in 2021.

KDPS says anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call its Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139.

You can also submit a tip anonymously online or by calling the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100.

