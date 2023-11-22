Cocktail bar and lounge in Kalamazoo celebrating its first anniversary

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the biggest bar night of the year. Some people call it “Drinksgiving” and others call it “Black Out Wednesday.”

Dabney & Co., a cocktail bar and lounge in Kalamazoo, is celebrating its first anniversary on Wednesday. The bar is located downtown along North Rose Street.

Dabney & Co. is named after John Dabney, a legendary Black bartender who is credited with creating the mint julep.

To celebrate its first anniversary, the bar is giving away 40 exclusive keychains that guests can use to get 15% off for the rest of the year.

The anniversary celebration will also have live music, dancing, soul food, and cocktails.

“We turn this place and kind of a little bit of a different vibe of an upscale, R&B nightclub and lounge that will be experiencing tonight this evening,” said Dabney & Co. owner Daniel May.

Daniel also added that there will be a great selection of craft and non-alcoholic cocktails that will allow people to participate in Wednesday’s event.

“The more foot traffic we can create in downtown Kalamazoo, the better it is for all of us,” said May.

May also says that his goal is for everyone to have fun and stay safe.

