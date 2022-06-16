City of Portage traffic shift expected Friday morning

PORTAGE, Mich. — A traffic shift on Lovers Lane in Portage will start Friday morning at 10 a.m.

The city says it’s part of the Lovers Lane reconstruction project from East Milham Avenue to East Kilgore Road.

Friday’s traffic shift is between I-94 and East Kilgore Road, with one lane open in each direction.

The northbound lane at I-94 will be shifted to the west side of the road, while the southbound lane will stay in the outside curb lane.

The city says drivers should take a different route to avoid delays.

Lovers Lane closures north of the East Kilgore Road intersection will end Friday afternoon, which is one week ahead of schedule.

The city says the Portage Road closure, as part of MDOT's I-94 interchange project, is also expected to wrap up Friday afternoon.

For Lovers Lane Reconstruction project updates, visit the city's website.

