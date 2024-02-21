City of Kalamazoo to renovate Arcadia Creek Festival Place with ARPA funds

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Earlier this week the city of Kalamazoo voted to allocate $1.65 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to renovate Arcadia Creek Festival Place.

"We have so many wonderful events that do happen in our downtown. So we want to be sure that our event producers have the modern technology that they need in order to run those events smoothly," said Rebekah Kik, assistant city manager.

Renovations will be made to improve things like electrical, landscape and the playground, among other things.

"It is money that was allocated during the 2024 budget. We also allocated some funds for the 2025 budget." Kik added that all of the budget funds have to be spent by 2026.

However, not all residents are on board with the city's decision.

"There are people who are living on the streets, sleeping on the streets and the sidewalks literally next to the park that they're going to plan on renovating," said Tristen Jessup, southwest organizer for We The People Michigan Housing Fund.

Instead of the money being used for the park, she feels the money should be used to address housing concerns. "Whether that's in the in the form of providing, you know, shelter to the people who are living on the streets or if it's in the form of providing assistance to people who are looking at potential eviction."

While some residents are not pleased with the city's decision, Kik says they are working with the county to address affordable housing concerns.

"$4 million was set aside in 2024 for housing activities. And on March 4, we'll be coming back to the commission to really talk about those housing activities," she said. "We have what's called the Housing Development Fund at the city, and we regularly partner with the housing for all millage that the county housing director also allocates to projects."

As for Jessup, she will be keeping a close eye on how things progress. "Some people get to live on the streets and that's just the way it is, and we do not stand by that. We think that is unjust and that every effort should be taken to address that issue first and foremost," she said.

According to Kik, the plan is for the project to begin by the end of this year.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube