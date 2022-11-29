City of Kalamazoo names 3 finalists in search for new city attorney

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo announced three finalists in the search for its next city attorney.

This comes as current City Attorney Clyde Robinson eyes retirement. The city tells us Robinson has served as city attorney since 2008.

We’re told the field of candidates has been narrowed down to William Kim, Julianne Pastula and James Porter.

A public meet and greet with the finalists is scheduled to be held at City Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 30 from 4–6 p.m. inside the community room.

Kalamazoo city officials say the role of city attorney offers legal counsel to the City Commission and its various departments.

