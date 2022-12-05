City of Kalamazoo releases proposed 2023 budget

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo residents are invited to review the proposed city budget for 2023.

The Kalamazoo City Commission is scheduled to give a presentation on the proposed $299.9 million budget Monday during the Committee of the Whole meeting before “a formal work session” occurs next week.

Both sessions can be viewed on the city’s Facebook page.

We’re told the increase over last year’s $245.4 million budget reflects, in part, Kalamazoo’s share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

“The 2023 proposed budget keeps the City of Kalamazoo on the path to meeting its vision and values,” says City Manager Jim Ritsema. “This is a budget that is fiscally sound, improves services and sets us in motion to further enhance our city as a great place to live, work, raise a family, or start a business.”

The city says the budget aims to carry out the following goals:

Help the city’s youth find success with various programs.

Tackle homelessness and improve Kalamazoo’s affordable housing.

Bolster the city’s overall infrastructure.

Address public safety.

Foster business and economic growth.



A public hearing on the proposed budget is scheduled to be held Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.

The deadline to approve the city’s budget is Jan. 31.

