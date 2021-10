KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A spokesperson with the city of Kalamazoo and Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has confirmed the Ampersee encampment will be cleared out on Wednesday.

This comes after a week of delaying the closure due to the amount of people still living there.

As of Wednesday morning, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers were going tent to tent reminding residents they will need to leave by the end of the day.

Fox 17 will be following this story.