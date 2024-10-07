City of Kalamazoo celebrating replacement of 5,000th lead pipe

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo is celebrating a major milestone in its effort to replace lead pipes.

The public is invited to the Edison Neighborhood Association on Oct. 17 to commemorate the replacement of the city’s 5,000th lead service line. The event begins at 5 p.m.

We’re told the initiative to swap out the city’s lead pipes has been in operation for more than two decades, averaging more than 500 per year since 2017. The project is funded by the state’s Drinking Water Revolving Fund, utility payers, the bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Kalamazoo Foundation for Excellence.

“Eliminating the danger of lead exposure to water customers is being done with deliberate speed. That’s our commitment to the region we serve,” says City Engineer James J. Baker. “We have completed all replacements in the Eastside and Eastwood neighborhoods as well as Parchment. … In November, we will begin lead service replacements in Edison. We also are working on streets in the city’s Northside Neighborhood as well as in the West Douglas and Fairmont areas, and on the Westside.”

The city says customers may request point-of-use filters and testing for lead and copper at no cost to them. Call 311 or 269-337-8000 for more information.

Visit the Department of Public Services’ webpage to determine the material your service lines are made of.

Check out the city of Kalamazoo’s website to read more about their commitment to keeping residents safe from lead exposure.

