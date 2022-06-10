City of Kalamazoo announces boil water advisory

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo announced a boil water advisory Friday because of water infrastructure repairs.

The city’s water system experienced a pressure reduction after a fire hydrant got hit at the corner of East “ML” Avenue and South 26th Street.

Kalamazoo issued the precautionary boil water advisory for water intended for all forms of consumption within the affected area, in cooperation with the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department.

This advisory affects water customers in Comstock Township, the city of Kalamazoo and the city of Portage.

City of Kalamazoo

The city says this boil water advisory is precautionary only because there have not been any confirmed tests showing bacteria in the water main undergoing repairs.

Initial sampling results should be available within 24 hours of collection, with final results available in 48 hours.

The city expects to lift the precautionary advisory within 72 hours on June 13.

Homes and businesses that use city water should use bottled water or boil their tap water for two minutes before drinking or ingesting it.

The city says water customers don’t need to worry about precautionary measures when using water for personal hygiene.

