City of Kalamazoo adopts mass notification tool to keep residents informed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo is encouraging residents to sign up for its new mass notification tool it says will help keep everyone safe and informed.

The Rave Mobility Safety system allows the city to provide critical information quickly through multiple avenues, including social media, automated telephone calls, emails and text messages, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

We’re told the system is used by schools, organizations and government agencies across the U.S.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

"We are striving to enhance our communications with the community by adding this mass notification system to our information-sharing toolbox," says Emergency Preparedness and Resource Manager Brandi A. Janes. "This allows people to stay informed and make the best safety decisions for themselves, their families, homes, and businesses."

Sign up for the Rave Mobility Safety system online.

