KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo is seeking a new attorney after City Attorney Clyde Robinson announced he plans to retire.

In the meantime, community members are asked to provide their opinions on what traits the city’s next attorney should have.

We’re told all information submitted via an online survey will be forwarded to the Kalamazoo City Commission, who will select the next city attorney at a later time.

Community members have until Monday, Aug. 29 to complete the survey.

