Children’s Nature Playscape to hold grand opening July 15 at Bronson Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A nature-themed playground in Kalamazoo will soon be open to children after four months of construction!

A grand opening ceremony for the Children’s Nature Playscape is scheduled to take place Friday, July 15 at Bronson Park.

Organizers say the playground’s opening will serve as the end of the first phase toward establishing one of the largest nature-themed play areas in the U.S.

“We’ve created a place in the heart of the community where children can gather and connect with nature,” says Chair Jody Brylinsky. “I can’t wait to see kids’ faces when they step into that world.”

Children's Nature Playscape

Brylinsky says playgrounds like this one will help children acquire a greater appreciation for the environment while diminishing health disparities.

We’re told the $1.2 million project is partially funded by local donors, nonprofits and First Congregational Church.

The project’s second phase is expected to cost roughly $600,000.

