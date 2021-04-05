Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Charter Township of Kalamazoo Police Department looks for missing person

items.[0].image.alt
Charter Township of Kalamazoo Police Department
anne.jpg
Posted at 5:08 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 17:11:21-04

Charter Township of Kalamazoo Police Department Officers are looking for Anne Amanda Bushek, 40, who was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black scarf and jeans.

anne.jpg

Family members of Anne state she is unable to care for herself and may cause herself harm. She is has been missing since March 31, 2021 authorities report and was last seen going to a Tim Horton's (specific location is unknown at this time).

Anne is 5'1" and 250 lbs. and frequents Shaespeare's Pub located at 241 E Kalamazoo Ave.

Anyone with information on Anne Amanda Busheck is asked to call Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269-488-8911.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time