Charter Township of Kalamazoo Police Department looks for missing person

Charter Township of Kalamazoo Police Department Officers are looking for Anne Amanda Bushek, 40, who was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black scarf and jeans.

Family members of Anne state she is unable to care for herself and may cause herself harm. She is has been missing since March 31, 2021 authorities report and was last seen going to a Tim Horton's (specific location is unknown at this time).

Anne is 5'1" and 250 lbs. and frequents Shaespeare's Pub located at 241 E Kalamazoo Ave.

Anyone with information on Anne Amanda Busheck is asked to call Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269-488-8911.