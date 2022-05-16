Charles & Lynn Zhang Portage Community Center ribbon cutting ceremony to be held May 20

PORTAGE, Mich. — The City of Portage will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the grand opening of the new Charles & Lynn Zhang Portage Community Senior Center. The ceremony will be held on Friday, May 20.

The Charles & Lynn Zhang Portage Community Senior Center will offer programming, activities, and amenities. The goal of the center is to provide an enhanced lifestyle of personal growth, health, friendship, and independence for the older adult population.

The center was funded by “Engage. Empower. Enrich. A campaign for the Portage Community Center” which raised nearly $5.7 million in community donations. $5.5 million in city funds was also contributed by the City of Portage.

The Charles & Lynn Zhang Portage Community Senior Center ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Friday, May 20 at 11 a.m. The event will also include a tour of the building.

