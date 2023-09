COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich — Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash that took the life of a woman in Comstock Township Thursday night.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputies tell FOX 17 it happened just before 9:30 p.m.

A woman walking along 26th St was hit by a car just south of H Ave.

She was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver and no names have been released.