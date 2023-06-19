Charges filed after Vicksburg football program detects suspicious bank activity

VICKSBURG, Mich. — Charges have been filed after a Vicksburg youth football organization uncovered suspicious bank transactions during an audit.

Vicksburg Rocket Football (VRF) says a number of “unexplained” financial activities occurred in the past year with similar conduct recorded as far back as 2019.

We’re told a previous treasurer with the organization was suspected and the audit results were handed over to authorities.

Charges have since been filed in the investigation, according to VRF.

“We are both shocked and saddened by this within our great community and rocket football program,” VRF wrote on its Facebook page. “We have taken several steps to ensure increased transparency, better financial organization, and accountability across all areas as well as annual audits.”

VRF assures residents the investigation will not affect the program during the upcoming football season.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube