Changing roles: Undersheriff, Chief Deputy swap ahead of latter's retirement

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Undersheriff Jim VanDyken is retiring at the end of the year, but is spending his last few months with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office (KSCO) in a familiar role.

VanDyken has been with the department since 1992, becoming Undersheriff in 2016 and will be retiring as the department's Chief Deputy— a position he held before and one he requested to swap with current Chief, Captain Michelle Greenlee as his time on the force comes to a close.

Greenlee is a 25-year veteran of KCSO, starting as an intern and working her way up to command positions starting in 2013, rising through every rank and several specialty positions across each agency division: Jail, Operations, and Support.

She holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, a master's degree in public adminstration (both from Western Michigan University), and graduated from the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University's Center for Public Safety in 2015 and the FBI National Academy class in 2020.

The switch will go into effect on September 28. Retirement celebrations are still pending.