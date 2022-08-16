Centrica Care Navigators hosting Duck Derby Raffle on September 16

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Centrica Care Navigators has announced the return of the Duck Derby Raffle. The event will be held on September 16 at Centrica Care Navigators' main office (7100 Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo).

This year’s raffle grand prize will be a getaway weekend at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in Downtown Kalamazoo. The other prizes include family pack passes to Airborne Kalamazoo and the K-Wings, and an Aeronautica Zovatti watch.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to support several programs, including Centrica Journeys. The program is a group for children, teens, and families that are managing grief after the death of a loved one.

“It’s rewarding to see how our community comes together to help families at Centrica Journeys,” said event organizer Katie Paauwe. “We have been meeting in person for the first time in two years. Parents tell me they’re glad to have Journeys because their kids can express their feelings in ways that help them. We couldn’t offer this program without the support of our friends and neighbors.”

The Duck Derby Raffle will be held on September 16. More information about the event can be found on its website.

