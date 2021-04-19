Car chase ends with capture of Portage man crashing in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — According to Michigan State Police (MSP) a car driven by a wanted criminal was seen at the Marathon gas station before authorities chased him down.

The man, 22, is wanted for four felony warrants and escaped detectives attempt to box him in at the gas station. He rammed into two cars before speeding away.

A trooper in pursuit of the wanted Portage man lost track of him.

Shortly after, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) found him and continued the pursuit.

The man crashed into a building on the intersection of West Kalamazoo Ave and North Park St. MSP reports.

After a foot chase, a search of the mans car revealed a loaded handgun and magazine. Currently the man is lodged at Kalamazoo County jail and his name and information about his charges are being withheld until after his arraignment.