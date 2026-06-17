OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Records obtained through an open records request show the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office has received 30 reports about a group of children — known throughout Oshtemo Township shopping plazas as "the candy kids" — stealing candy and other items, then selling them in nearby parking lots.

The children, sometimes five to a group and sometimes as young as 8 years old, have also been reported stealing Legos and Valentine's Day flowers, according to the records.

In at least one instance, records show a mother knowingly transported her children to commit the crimes. A sheriff's deputy wrote in their report that she "continues to transport her children to conduct these crimes."

In another instance, a child as young as 8 years old was left behind by the other children alone at a business.

Anna Burk, an employee of five years at Slap Shot, a hockey bar in the area, said she has seen the activity firsthand.

"I've had to actually tell them, you guys can't come in here.. and then we found out about what everything actually was…and it's just like, ohh…I'm glad we were telling them to leave," Burk said.

Burk said the situation put her and other employees in a difficult position.

"You don't want to be rude. You don't want to..just be like, uhmmm, leave, bye, where are your parents? You need to be accompanied," Burk said.

She said the children also targeted customers directly.

Watch: 'Candy kids' steal from Oshtemo Township businesses, but new ordinance shows signs of progress

'Candy kids' steal from Oshtemo Township businesses, but new ordinance shows signs of progress

"They've actually gotten to some of our customers before, and said oh, we're going to grab the candy— and then never came back. Just stole the money from the guys," Burk said.

In April, a change to a local ordinance took effect that the sheriff's office says improves their ability to crack down on the behavior. Burk said she has noticed a difference.

"The last couple months maybe once or twice. But, not very many, and if anything they're out in the middle of the parking lot. They don't approach the buildings as much, I feel like," Burk said.

"Have not seen them as much. It used to be like, an every day thing," Burk said.

Burk said the impact on the business's customers has been a concern throughout.

"Our customers..they don't want to be bombarded on their way in or out," Burk said.

I reached out to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office to see if any parents of these children are facing charges and have not heard back.

Prior coverage: Kids stealing then selling candy prompts ordinance change, intervention from Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office

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