Can-Do Kalamazoo shares look at upcoming new building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Can-Do Kalamazoo recently shared a look at its upcoming new building. It will be located at 519 South Park Street in Kalamazoo.

LKF Marketing Can-Do Kalamazoo new building design.

The new look was shared during Kalamazoo’s Night Market on June 16. Can-Do Kalamazoo is planning to officially move into the new building later this year. The building will be a larger and more central location. It will offer entrepreneurs and business owners access to a commercial kitchen with two or three hot pods, three or four prep pods, and a dishwashing room. It will also have cold, dry, and frozen storage. Non-cooking spaces will include private offices, co-working spaces, conference rooms, classroom space, and a computer lab.

So far, the organization’s Opening New Doors phase one capital campaign has raised 87% of its goal. In total, Can-Do Kalamazoo is hoping to raise $650,000.

During the event, Can-Do Kalamazoo also announced a $50,000 crowdfunding campaign through Patronicity. If it meets its goal, the Michigan Economic Development Committee will provide a matching grant of an additional $50,000. To qualify, the goal must be met by August 14.

“Increased access to Can-Do Kalamazoo’s valuable support and extensive ecosystem of partners will position entrepreneurs to thrive and contribute to our regional economy,” said Can-Do Kalamazoo’s founder and Executive Director Lucy Dilley.

Contributions to Can-Do Kalamazoo’s Patronicity campaign can be made online. More information about the organization can be found on its website.

