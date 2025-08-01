Brother: Deceased Navy veteran's home broken into, ransacked, items stolen

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Jerry VanderWeele says his brother, Rich, died peacefully on Monday, July 21st.

The 71-year-old U.S. Navy veteran had battled cancer for the last few years, he says.

Jerry says he was getting his brother's affairs in order.

“We closed the house up, couple brothers and I, and my sister and I came here, removed cash, guns, things like that that Rich might have had,” Jerry VanderWeele said.

Jerry says trail cameras on the property caught someone entering his brother's house through an unlocked window at the back of his brother's home off of E. Michigan and Pickard.

Jerry says the home was torn up, and items were missing.

“Took a crossbow with him, removed a bunch of family items, personal items of Rich’s,” VanderWeele said.

Jerry says family photos were destroyed, and jewelry was gone.

“Anything of value that he could carry, he took with him,” VanderWeele said.

VIDEO: HOME OF LATE NAVY VETERAN BURGLARIZED

Brother: Deceased man's home broken into, ransacked, items stolen

FOX 17 confirmed with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office that Jerry filed a report.

“He knows the house is probably empty because the coroner came here, and the police came here when Rich passed. It’s a pretty tight neighborhood, so to speak,” VanderWeele said.

He's hopeful the photos captured will help find the person he believes is responsible.

“Rich was not a rich person, but Rich had family items we would have all liked to enjoy,” VanderWeele said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube