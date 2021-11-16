Bronson Methodist Hospital named one of the nations top performing hospitals

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Fortune and IBM Watson Health named Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo one of the nation's top-performing hospitals on Nov. 16, 2021.

The annual Fortune/IBM 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals highlights a select group of U.S. hospitals and cannot be applied for. Eligible candidates are determined by a study that evaluates U.S. hospitals using a scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational, and patient satisfaction metrics and data.

For the study, 951 U.S. hospitals with cardiovascular service lines were included.

According to Watson Health, the study concludes that if all United States hospitals’ cardiovascular service lines performed at the level of 2021’s study winners, some 6,400 additional lives and roughly $1.4 billion could be saved, and 5,000 additional bypass and angioplasty patients could be complication-free.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the hospitals recognized on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals list are providing quality care in one of the most critical areas,” said Ekta Punwani, 100 Top Hospitals Program Leader, IBM Watson Health. “Hospitals are constantly working to improve clinical and operational performance, and the exceptional organizations on this list demonstrate the standard for top-performing cardiac care. Their benchmarks serve as a real-world checkpoint for cardiovascular care across the U.S.”

More information on the 2022 top hospitals announced can be found here. Information on cardiovascular services and providers at Bronson can be found online.

The annual study is designed to identify impartial, actionable, and attainable benchmarks for hospital and clinical leaders as they work to raise their own organizations’ standards of performance in cardiac care.

