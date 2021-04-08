Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo nearing COVID-19 capacity

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo’s Bronson Methodist Hospital has nearly reached it’s total capacity for COVID-19 patients, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the hospital.

"Bronson continues to follow the plans put in place at the start of the pandemic to manage bed space, staffing and to maintain a safe environment for all patients and staff," the hospital said in a statement to Fox 17. "As was our standard process before COVID-19, when our patient volumes change throughout the day, we make adjustments as needed. If we reach temporary capacity in certain areas, we may temporarily close to regional patient transfers or go on diversion to ambulance traffic until our capacity opens back up."

In a later part of the statement, Bronson said that if capacity is reached in the COVID-19 floor, the appropriate measures will be taken.

"If we reach a level where our capacity is consistently above our normal licensed bed count or more than our current staffing model is designed for, we will evaluate the need to implement our surge plan. This may include alternative staffing models and/or the addition of more beds, which were approved for emergency use by the state during the first phase of the pandemic," Bronson continued in the statement.

"It is important to recognize the strain this puts on our providers, nurses and other front line staff members when patient volumes are as high as we’ve been seeing in recent days. They continue to show great care, compassion and dedication to the well-being of all of our patients and each other. We remind the community that the best way to assist the medical community is to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, social distancing, limiting gatherings and schedule an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible."

