Bronson holds ribbon cutting for new orthopedic surgery center in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Healthcare held a ribbon cutting ceremony in Kalamazoo for its outpatient orthopedic surgery center.

The building can be found at 6263 Beatrice Drive, north of I-94 and Ninth Street.

We’re told the 18,000-square-foot facility will be part of what Bronson calls a 52-acre “health village.”

The health center says the building will accept patients once it passes all necessary inspections and approvals.

“With the majority of orthopedic surgeries now performed safely and efficiently on an outpatient basis, our new surgery center is the perfect option for many patients,” says Administrative Director Ken Hammer. “This setting offers an ease and efficiency for certain procedures that will be a nice complement to Bronson’s hospital-based surgical services in Kalamazoo County.”

The surgery center will be equipped to administer a variety of surgical procedures, including hand surgeries, joint replacements, fracture repairs, sports medicine and more, according to Bronson Healthcare. When in full operational, the facility will be able to handle up to roughly 5,000 cases annually.

