Ribbon cutting held in Battle Creek for Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Construction on the Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital (BBHH) is now finished!

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held in Battle Creek Thursday to mark the occasion, according to Bronson Healthcare.

We’re told the new hospital is the result of a joint venture with Acadia Healthcare.

Bronson describes the new building as a state-of-the-art facility outfitted with 96 beds and equipment to deliver on a wide range of behavioral health services, including treatment for depression, anxiety, PTSD, bipolar disorder and various developmental disabilities.

“The support from the local community throughout this project has been so encouraging,” says BBHH CEO Deb Rozewicz. “This partnership and hospital symbolize the importance of bringing behavioral health services to those in need. Our hospital and programs will focus on the health and healing of the whole patient and, hopefully, will help reduce the stigma that often prevents people from seeking care.”

Behavioral health staff and services at Bronson’s Fieldstone Center will relocate to BBHH once the hospital completes regulatory certification, the health system says.

Bronson adds BBHH will also serve to resolve emergency situations and provide immediate assessment for all incoming patients, followed by a series of restorative therapies and long-term placement with mental health services.

“We are delighted to work with Bronson Healthcare to provide quality behavioral health services to Battle Creek and the surrounding region,” says Acadia Healthcare CEO Chris Hunter. “We are also grateful to our Bronson partners and our elected officials for supporting this new hospital and recognizing the need for increased access to behavioral healthcare for the patients and families of southwest Michigan.”

RELATED: Construction begins on Southridge Behavioral Hospital in Byron Center

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube