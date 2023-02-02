Bronson Healthcare launches new communication app for inpatients

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new app will allow Bronson Healthcare patients to communicate more easily with hospital staff.

The health system says its MyChart Bedside app – available through the Bronson MyChart app – can be accessed by inpatients and their family members at all of its hospitals.

We’re told the app gives users the ability to view their care plans detailing schedules, test results, medical charts and more.

The app can also be used to submit non-urgent requests to caregivers, according to Bronson Healthcare.

“With MyChart Bedside, we are creating a more connected and informed hospital experience that our patients and their loved ones have already embraced with Bronson MyChart for the past decade in their ambulatory care experience with us,” says CIO & Senior VP Ash Goel, MD. “What our patients want is a more informed and engaged experience when receiving care in the hospital. Apps like MyChart Bedside help Bronson deliver care … by turning a mobile device into a tool that enhances care and empowers patients during and after their inpatient stay.”

Bronson says the app’s service was adopted by the entire health system after receiving positive feedback during a pilot program conducted at LakeView Hospital and Bronson South Haven Hospital last year.

Visit Bronson’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube