Bronson BirthPlace celebrates its 1st baby delivered in 2025

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson BirthPlace announced it has delivered its first baby of 2025!

Jumir Nausjay Quin Hudson came into the world a little more than a half hour into the New Year on Wednesday, the hospital says. His parents are Kalamazoo residents Nausjay Hudson and Roniqua Williams.

We’re told Jumir weighed a little more than seven pounds when he was born, measuring at 19.29 inches long. His four siblings were all born at Bronson Methodist Hospital.

“Bringing a baby into the world is always a special experience but delivering one on New Year’s Day feels particularly meaningful,” says Lanie Santos, certified nurse and midwife. “It’s an incredible way to start the year, and we’re honored to share this moment with the family as they welcome their newest addition.”

Bronson BirthPlace tells us they delivered three babies in Kalamazoo and one in Battle Creek on New Year’s Day.

