Bronson BirthPlace celebrates health system's first 2023 babies

Bronson BirthPlace
Posted at 9:22 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 09:22:19-05

KALAMAZOO/BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Bronson BirthPlace is celebrating the births of the health system’s first babies of 2023!

We’re told Sonny Seedorff was born at 6:51 a.m. on New Year’s Day to Alyssa and Luke at the Kalamazoo location, weighing at just over six pounds.

The Battle Creek location welcomed its first delivery just before 2 a.m. the following day when Leon Dean Schumacher arrived at 6 lbs 7 oz. His parents are Brittany and Kale.

