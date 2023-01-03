Bronson BirthPlace celebrates health system's first 2023 babies

KALAMAZOO/BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Bronson BirthPlace is celebrating the births of the health system’s first babies of 2023!
We’re told Sonny Seedorff was born at 6:51 a.m. on New Year’s Day to Alyssa and Luke at the Kalamazoo location, weighing at just over six pounds.
The Battle Creek location welcomed its first delivery just before 2 a.m. the following day when Leon Dean Schumacher arrived at 6 lbs 7 oz. His parents are Brittany and Kale.
