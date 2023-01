WYOMING, Mich. — University of Michigan Health-West introduces us to its first baby of 2023!

Jordyn Angeline Chapman was born to Jamie Chapman at 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the health system.

We’re told the newborn Freeport resident weighs 7 lbs 15 oz and measures 20.5 inches in length.

RELATED: Corewell Health welcomes one of first babies of 2023

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube